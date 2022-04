Activists hold placards and candles during a candle light vigil against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore outside the Singaporean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 08 November 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL/FILE

Singapore Wednesday said that an Indian-origin prisoner accused of drug trafficking would hang to death next week, despite criticism as the man has intellectual disabilities.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a 34-year-old Malaysian-Indian citizen, was arrested in April 2009 and charged with drug trafficking for allegedly carrying 42.7 grams of heroin into the city-state, which has one of the most draconian anti-drug laws.