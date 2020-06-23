The Singapore government announced on Tuesday that it would hold early elections in July in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and other challenges such as tensions between the United States and China.
Singapore to hold early elections amid Covid-19
A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information shows Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong making a speech to announce the dissolution of parliament ahead of general elections in Singapore, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION & INFORMATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information shows Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong making a speech to announce the dissolution of parliament ahead of general elections in Singapore, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION & INFORMATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information shows Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong making a speech to announce the dissolution of parliament ahead of general elections in Singapore, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION & INFORMATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The Singapore government announced on Tuesday that it would hold early elections in July in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and other challenges such as tensions between the United States and China.