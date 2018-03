A man looks for an Uber car on his mobile phone in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

A Vietnamese driver from Uber company rides on a motorbike through the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

A Vietnamese driver from Grab company and his passenger ride on a motorbike through the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Singapore Friday announced it will open a probe to ascertain if a recent merger between ride-sharing companies Grab and Uber violates competition laws in the city-state.

Grab, based in Singapore, Monday announced its acquisition of Uber in Southeast Asia, its main rival in the region, and said it will integrate Uber's transportation and food delivery services into its platform.