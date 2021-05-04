Two women walk past a closed school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 04 May 2021. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Two girls walk past a closed school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 04 May 2021. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Singapore and Vietnam have tightened safety measures after a Covid-19 variant first detected in India was recorded amid a resurgence in infection in both countries.