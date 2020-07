A man carrying his young child casts his ballot at a polling station in Singapore, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

An elderly voter is pushed on a wheelchair through a polling station in Singapore, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sits inside a bus as a supporter poses for a photograph after a visit to observe the voting process at a polling station in Singapore, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singaporeans headed to the polls Friday in a general election held early amid the country's coronavirus epidemic and with the ruling party that has governed since independence as clear favorite.

The polling stations, adapted so that physical distancing is respected, opened at 8 am local time (00:00 GMT) and will close at 8 pm (12:00 GMT). Results are expected late Friday or early Saturday. EFE-EPA