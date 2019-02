R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly (R), is escorted by his attorney Steve Greenberg out of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 25 February 2019. Kelly turned himself in 22 February and was arrested after being charged with 10 counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse involving four victims. Bail for the singer was set at $ 1 million of which he paid 10 percent. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly (R), is escorted by his attorney Steve Greenberg out of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 25 February 2019. Kelly turned himself in 22 February and was arrested after being charged with 10 counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse involving four victims. Bail for the singer was set at $ 1 million of which he paid 10 percent. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

US singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to ten sexual abuse charges against three minors on Monday and was then released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

R. Kelly was released from Chicago prison Monday afternoon, did not give any statement to the multitude of journalists waiting for him and jumped into a black vehicle.