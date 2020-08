ISIS victims Hadya Alyas, 21, (L) and her sister Samira Alyas, 17, (2-L) in Sharya Town, 35 km north of Dohuk city in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Gailan Haji

Marwan Hussein, plays Tambur in remembrance of the victims at a refugee's camp in Khanke town, 35 km north of Duhok city, northern Iraq, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Gailan Haji

ISIS victims Samira Alyas, 17, (L) and her sister Hadya Alyas, 21, (2-L) in Sharya Town, 35 km north of Dohuk city in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Gailan Haji

Murad and Clooney blame the world for not doing justice for Yezidis

The sound of hammers has replaced the thumping of artillery in Iraq's Sinjar district, which is slowly rebuilding itself six years on from the Islamic State's genocidal campaign against the Yazidi people.

The ghost of that genocide still hangs over a region in the middle of a region under reconstruction. Sinjar, in northern Iraq, still has a lack of schools and just one hospital.