Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A view of the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A view of smoke over the northern Gaza Strip town of Biet Hanon, as it is seen from the Israeli city of Sderot, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile toward rocketsfired from the Gaza Strip, near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A view of the tails of Iron Dome anti-missile systems over the Israeli kibbutz of Yad Mordechai, near the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel's army Tuesday said that air raid sirens were still sounding in the south of the country as Gaza continued to fire missiles at Israeli territory.

The Israeli military began a retaliatory attack on positions belonging to the Islamist Hamas movement Monday night - including warehouses, weapons factories and the headquarters of al-Aqsa TV - in response to 370 rockets, 100 of which were intercepted by the iron dome, fired from the enclave and left an Israeli civilian dead and another injured.