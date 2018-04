Policemen patrol at a street near the courthouse where the trial of human rights lawyer Le Quoc Quan goes in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 October 2013. EPA/FILE/STR

A photograph taken from a closed circuit television screen shows Pham Van Troi (C) flanked by policemen while on trial for "propaganda against the socialist state" at a courthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 October, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Vietnamese dissident lawyer Nguyen Van Dai is seen standing trial on closed circuit television at Hanoi's People's Court, 11 May 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

A Vietnamese court handed down prison sentences ranging from seven to 15 years to a lawyer and five other activists, who are members of the Brotherhood for Democracy organization, state media reported Friday.

The judge imposed the highest punishment on Nguyen Van Dai, 48, the lawyer who founded the group in 2013, considering him guilty of carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the communist regime, according to the Vietnam News agency.