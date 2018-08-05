Six civilians and one firefighter were injured when they tried to extinguish a forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Portuguese region of Estremoz, located in the southern region of the Alentejo and near the Spanish border town of Badajoz.
According to a statement released early Sunday by the Portuguese National Civil Protection Authority (ANPC), two of the wounded had more serious burns and were transferred by helicopter to Lisbon, while four others were referred to the Espirito Santo Hospital in Evora.