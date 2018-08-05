An helicopter drops water over a forest fire in Perna da Negra village, Monchique, Faro north of Portugal, 03 August 2018. More than 400 firefighters, 126 vehicles and 9 airplanes are fighting the forest fire. EPA-EFE/FILIPE FARINHA

A man combats a forest fire in Palvarinho, Castelo Branco, center of Portugal, 02 August 2018. About 119 operational, 33 vehicles and three airplanes are fighting with the forest fire. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA

Firefighters fight a forest fire in Perna da Negra village, Monchique, Faro north of Portugal, 03 August 2018. More than 400 firefighters, 126 vehicles and 9 airplanes are fighting the forest fire. EPA-EFE/FILIPE FARINHA

A helicopter combats a forest fire in Perna da Negra village, Monchique, Faro north of Portugal, 03 August 2018. More than 400 firefighters, 126 vehicles and 9 airplanes are fighting the forest fire. EPA-EFE/FILIPE FARINHA

Six civilians and one firefighter were injured when they tried to extinguish a forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Portuguese region of Estremoz, located in the southern region of the Alentejo and near the Spanish border town of Badajoz.

According to a statement released early Sunday by the Portuguese National Civil Protection Authority (ANPC), two of the wounded had more serious burns and were transferred by helicopter to Lisbon, while four others were referred to the Espirito Santo Hospital in Evora.