A file picture shows a Chinese consulate official photographing the scene of a bomb explosion near the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 23 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/REHAN KHAN

Three police officers were killed on Friday during an attack on the Chinese consulate in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, in which three assailants also died, police told EFE.

"Three to four gunmen tried to enter the Chinese consulate and when they were stopped, they started firing on the police and security guards deployed for the security of the consulate,” Muhammed Ishfaq of Karachi's South regional police precinct said.