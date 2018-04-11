Six people were killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in Khabarovsk in eastern Russia, local authorities said.
The Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter crashed around 11am.
A NASA handout image shows A Russian MI-8 helicopter landing at Karanganda Airport shortly after poor weather forced the fleet of 12 helicopters to turn around from their flight to Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan where they were to have pre-staged for the landing of the Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft in Karanganda, Kazakhstan, Mar 10, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/BILL INGALLS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Undated file photo of a government luxury version of an Mi-8 helicopter of the "Rossia" air company. EPA-EFE FILE PHOTO
