A handout satellite photo made available by DigitalGlobe shows the devastated Jembatan Empat bridge in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 01 October 2018, after a tsunami hit the area. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/DIGITALGLOBE MANDATORY CREDIT: DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A picture taken with drone camera shows a ship stranded on the shore after tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 01 October 2018. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 that triggered a tsunami. EPA/ANTARA FOTO / MUHAMMAD ADIMAJA

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 01 October 2018. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 that triggered a tsunami. EPA/BASARNAS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout shake map made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake which struck at a depth of 10km, around 30km south weast of Nggongi, off the coast of Sumba Island, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. There were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities as a result of the earthquake. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / HANDOUT

Military personel help Palu resident embark on a military plane from Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 01 October 2018. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A series of earthquakes, including a 6-magnitude on the Richter scale, on Tuesday shook Sumba island in southern Indonesia, with no casualties or tsunami warning reported.

The hypocenter of the quake was located 10 km deep and 30.3 km southwest of Ngongi Satu, and 89.7 kilometers south of Waingapu, the main town on the island, according to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activities worldwide.