Indian paramilitary officers stand guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Government forces in India-administered Kashmir on Friday killed six militants in a southern foothills hideout.

“In one of the most successful operations of this year so far, six militants have been killed in an operation launched last night on a hideout in foothills of Waghama Sutkipora area of south Kashmir’s Bijbeihara Anantnag,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, adding “six dead bodies of militants and six rifles were recovered from the spot.”