KC-130 Hercules and helicopters sit on the tarmac at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa, 03 May 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-18 Hornet is refueled from an RAAF KC-30A tanker as it flies over the Northern Territory during Exercise Pitch Black at the RAAF base in Darwin, Australia, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN CAMPBELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A US Navy KC-130 Hercules flies over Futenma second elementary school, in Ginowan on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa, 04 May 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Six members of the US Navy are missing after two military aircraft collided off the west coast of Japan, the US Armed Forces deployed in the Asian country reported Thursday.

One of the seven crew members involved in the accident has been rescued and "is being evaluated by the competent authorities" at the Japanese air base in Iwakuni, while "search and rescue operations continue for the remaining six marines," the US Marine Corps Base Camp Butler reported on social networks.