The Sri Lankan government Thursday approved a new law that stipulates six months in jail and a fine of $55 for violating Covid-19 health protocols as the island struggles to combat a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus.
Commuters undergo Covid-19 swab tests at the fort main railway station amid of the coronavirus pandemic in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 October 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
