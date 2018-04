Dust covers the streets as six-story building (unseen) began to unexpectedly collapse during the overhaul in the center of Moscow, Russia, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian security workers evacuated residents and workers in a central Moscow district when a six-story building collapsed, an epa correspondent who was at the scene reported Monday.

The correspondent recorded on Sunday as the building crumbled and spewed clouds of dust and debris into a cordoned-off street.