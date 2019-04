A file picture shows an overview of the site of the Rana Plaza building during the second anniversary of the buildings collapse, at Savar, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr.24, 2015, reissued Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Members of a labor rights organization shout slogans in front of the site of the Rana Plaza building during the sixth anniversary marking the collapses of the multi-story building, housing garment workers, on outskirts of Dhaka Bangladesh Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A family member of deceased garment workers cries in front of the site of the Rana Plaza building during the sixth anniversary marking the collapses of the multi-story building, housing garment workers, on outskirts of Dhaka Bangladesh Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Savar, Bangladesh, April 24 (efe-epa).– Families of victims, survivors and trade union activists on Wednesday marked the sixth anniversary of a building collapse in Bangladesh that killed over 1,130 workers, demanding justice and compensation.

On April 24, 2013, a nine-storey factory complex, called Rana Plaza, in the sub-district of Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka, crashed to the ground in a matter of seconds, marking the worst catastrophe in the history of the textile sector in Bangladesh.