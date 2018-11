French police secure the street were two dilapidated apartment buildings collapsed in Marseille, Southern France, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Emergency workers on Wednesday discovered a sixth corpse in the rubble of two dilapidated buildings that collapsed earlier in the week in the center of the southern French city of Marseille.

The two buildings, located in a neglected neighborhood of the port city, collapsed on Monday, while a third building was damaged following the incident.