Two suspects accused by the United Kingdom of carrying a nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy in Salisbury have on Thursday appeared on state-sponsored TV to claim they were not members of Russia's military intelligence service but rather tourists who were in the sleepy English city to visit its world-famous cathedral.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who the UK government holds responsible for the near-fatal Novichok attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March, spoke with the editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-friendly news site RT, formerly Russia Today, in a televised interview.