Viktoriya Skripal, the niece of poisoned former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, shows messages on her smart-phone during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned with a rare nerve agent said on Tuesday that she suspected she had been the target of an attempted attack that involved tampering with her car.

Viktoria Skripal – whose uncle Sergei and cousin Yulia were hospitalized for their exposure to the weapons-grade agent Novichok – said in a press conference held at the headquarters of Russian news agency NSN that the vehicle would undergo a technical examination to determine the reason it had broken down.