The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned with a rare nerve agent said on Tuesday that she suspected she had been the target of an attempted attack that involved tampering with her car.
Viktoria Skripal – whose uncle Sergei and cousin Yulia were hospitalized for their exposure to the weapons-grade agent Novichok – said in a press conference held at the headquarters of Russian news agency NSN that the vehicle would undergo a technical examination to determine the reason it had broken down.