Photo provided on March 8, 2018, showing National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) physician Ulises Jimenez Correa, a specialist in sleep disorders, during an interview with EFE in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/UNAM/Editorial Use Only

Sleep disorders increase people's chances of developing hypertension and experiencing heart attacks, as well as suffering from metabolic diseases such as diabetes, and so it is necessary to attend to these problems to be able to have better quality of life, Dr. Ulises Jimenez Correa told EFE in Mexico City on Thursday.

The head of the sleep disorders clinic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico's Medical School - where doctors and psychologists treat 35-40 patients per day - said that in Mexico 45 percent of adults have suffered from some kind of sleep disorder at some time in their lives.