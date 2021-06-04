A man takes picture of the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A fisherman in a boat on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A fishing boat sailing on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Fishing boats on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A thick layer of foam and marine mucilage has taken over large parts of the coast of Istanbul and the Sea of Marmara.