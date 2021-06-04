A thick layer of foam and marine mucilage has taken over large parts of the coast of Istanbul and the Sea of Marmara.
Slimy marine mucilage takes over Marmara sea
Fishing boats on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
A fishing boat sailing on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
A fisherman in a boat on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
A man takes picture of the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
