Slovakia's minister of culture resigned from his post on Wednesday over the recent murder of an investigative journalist and his partner that shocked the country.

Marek Madaric said he was unable to come to terms with the fact that during his tenure 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his live-in partner Martina Kusnirova had been shot and killed in their home just outside the capital Bratislava in a murder police suspected was linked to work exposing high-level corruption and tax fraud.