Members of the investigation team work at the crime site where Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak was found shot dead together with his girlfriend Martina in Velka Maca near Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAL SMRCOK

Police officers secure the crime site where Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak was found shot dead together with his girlfriend Martina in Velka Maca near Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAL SMRCOK

A Slovak journalist known for his investigative reporting on corruption was found murdered alongside his partner at their home near the capital Bratislava, prompting a murder probe, police said on Monday.

Jan Kuciak, 27, who was known for his work exposing tax fraud in high-level businesses for the new site Aktuality.sk, had a bullet wound to the chest while his fiancée, identified as Martina K., was shot in the head; both bodies were discovered in the property they shared in Velka Maca, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the capital.