A Slovak journalist known for his investigative reporting on corruption was found murdered alongside his partner at their home near the capital Bratislava, prompting a murder probe, police said on Monday.
Jan Kuciak, 27, who was known for his work exposing tax fraud in high-level businesses for the new site Aktuality.sk, had a bullet wound to the chest while his fiancée, identified as Martina K., was shot in the head; both bodies were discovered in the property they shared in Velka Maca, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the capital.