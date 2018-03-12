Slovakia's interior minister left his post on Monday amid widespread protests and calls for his resignation over the government's reaction to the assassination of an investigative journalist who specialized in exposing high-level corruption.

Robert Kalinak, who also served as the vice-prime minister of the central European nation, bowed to public pressure to step aside just over two weeks after the bodies of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova were found shot dead in their shared home in Velka Maca, a town just outside the capital Bratislava.