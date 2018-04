Then-Slovak Minister of the Interior Tomas Drucker (L) receives his certificate from Slovak President Andrej Kiska (R) during the appointment of the new Slovak Government in Bratislava, Slovakia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Slovakia's interior minister tendered his resignation Monday just three weeks after taking on the role amid continued public anger over the murder of a young investigative reporter and his partner.

Tomas Drucker told reporters that he was stepping down because he was unable to quell the huge public discontent in the central European country over the fatal shooting of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, 27, and his live-in girlfriend at their home in a Bratislava commuter town in February.