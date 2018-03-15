Prime minister and chairman of the SMER party Robert Fico during the press conference where he offered his resignation, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Slovakia's executive was on course for a shake-up after the president supported the prime minister's request to resign and put the onus on his deputy to re-kindle the tripartite coalition in a bid to avoid fresh elections after the assassination of an investigative journalist rocked the central European nation and prompted widespread street protests against perceived government shortcomings.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's resignation was accepted by President Andrej Kiska, who ordered social democratic SMER deputy Peter Pellegrini to form a new government amid widespread calls from activists for a mass resignation of top politicians and police over their alleged failure to prevent the murder of reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusrinova.