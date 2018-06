The covered wreckage of a light plane sits in the middle of a suburban street in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police stand next to the covered wreckage of a light plane sits in the middle of a suburban street in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Authorities in Australia were on Saturday investigating a fatal light airplane crash in the suburbs of Melbourne, in which one person died.

The single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft was involved in a "fatal collision with terrain" on Friday afternoon in Mordialloc, in Melbourne's south-east, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said.