An Iranian woman wearing face mask and protective gloves walks past a billboard in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian seller wearing face mask and protective gloves sprinkles his produce with water in Tajrish bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Small businesses began to tentatively reopen in Tehran on Saturday, a week later than much of the rest of Iran.

The move to slowly reopen the economy comes a month after authorities restricted activity to contain the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA