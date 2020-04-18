Small businesses began to tentatively reopen in Tehran on Saturday, a week later than much of the rest of Iran.
The move to slowly reopen the economy comes a month after authorities restricted activity to contain the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA
Small businesses reopen in Tehran as infections slow
An Iranian seller wearing face mask and protective gloves sprinkles his produce with water in Tajrish bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian woman walks in a market,Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian woman wearing face mask and protective gloves walks past a billboard in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Small businesses began to tentatively reopen in Tehran on Saturday, a week later than much of the rest of Iran.
The move to slowly reopen the economy comes a month after authorities restricted activity to contain the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA