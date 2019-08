A handout photo released on Aug. 4, 2008, shows the impact of climate change on Tuvalu and its people. Tuvalu is made up of nine low-lying reef islands and coral atolls and is located 1,050 kilometres north of Fiji. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Bennetts) EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Tuvalu, a small island nation in the South Pacific, has banned single-use plastics from Thursday, as a measure to deal with the accumulation of garbage on its 26-square-kilometer territory.

Plastic bottles under 1.5 liters as well as plates, cutlery and plastic food wrappers are among the items banned by the Ministry of Environment from Aug. 1 in order to alleviate pressure on the garbage dump on Fongafale, the main island, according to Radio New Zealand.