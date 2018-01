Photo provided by Costa Rica's Public Security Ministry showing the remains of a private plane that crashed in Guanacaste province with 12 people on board. EFE/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

A small private plane with 10 passengers and two crewmembers on board crashed in a mountainous part of northern Costa Rica on Sunday, killing all on board, emergency authorities said.

The plane took off from Juan Santamaria Airport en route to Punta Islita, in Guanacaste province on the Pacific coast, but crashed into a hillside and burned.