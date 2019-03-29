Display of vaping gadgets at the International third Edition of Vape Trade Show 'Vapevent' in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 28 March 2019. Vapevent is a two-day exhibition that displays the latest in vaping trends. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People vape during the International third Edition of Vape Trade Show 'Vapevent' in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 28 March 2019. Vapevent is a two-day exhibition that displays the latest in vaping trends. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Display of the new vaping gadget 'My pod' during the International third Edition of Vape Trade Show 'Vapevent' in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 28 March 2019. Vapevent is a two-day exhibition that displays the latest in vaping trends. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The burgeoning electronic cigarette sector is showing its drive, new designs and trends this Thursday and Friday at a fair in Brooklyn's New York neighborhood, while criticism and restrictive laws against this business are on the increase.

In the midst of a thick cloud of vapor and industry professionals hovering between stalls, testing and scrutinizing the various items on offer, Nick, who works in a store in New Paltz, said that among the new products "this year, the CBD (cannabidiol) is a hit."