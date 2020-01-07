The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six million hectares (15 million acres), arrived in Chile on Monday after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,820 miles) over the Pacific Ocean.
Photograph showing a reflecting pool with the Gran Torre Santiago building in the background in Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA
