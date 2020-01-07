Photograph showing a reflecting pool with the Gran Torre Santiago building in the background in Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

