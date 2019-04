A picture issued as part of the 'Syria, No Exit' story shows affected people receiving treatment after a gas attack on al-Shifunieh village, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, 25 February 2018 (reissued 11 April 2019). The 'Syria, No Exit' story won the second prize in the 'Spot News - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2019 Contest, as it was announced by World Press Photo on Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A picture issued as part of the 'Syria, No Exit' story shows affected children receiving treatment after a gas attack on al-Shifunieh village, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, 25 February 2018 (reissued 11 April 2019). The 'Syria, No Exit' story won the second prize in the 'Spot News - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2019 Contest, as it was announced by World Press Photo on Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Pieter Ten Hoopen, part of 'The Migrant Caravan' story that wins the 'Story of the Year 2019' award in the World Press Photo 2019 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on Apr. 11, 2019. The picture shows families bathing, washing clothes and relax beside the Rio Novillero, when the caravan takes a rest day near Tapanatepec, Mexico. EPA/PIETER TEN HOOPEN / AGENCE VU / CIVILIAN ACT / HANDOUT NO CROPPING / NO MANIPULATING / USE ONLY FOR SINGLE PUBLICATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE WORLD PRESS PHOTO AND ITS ACTIVITIES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Pieter Ten Hoopen, part of 'The Migrant Caravan' story that wins the 'Story of the Year 2019' award in the World Press Photo 2019 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on Apr. 11, 2019. The picture shows a father and son sleeping after a long day's walking, Juchitan, 30 October 2018. EPA/PIETER TEN HOOPEN / AGENCE VU / CIVILIAN ACT / HANDOUT NO CROPPING / NO MANIPULATING / USE ONLY FOR SINGLE PUBLICATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE WORLD PRESS PHOTO AND ITS ACTIVITIES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by John Moore that wins the 'Picture of the Year 2019' award in the World Press Photo 2019 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on Apr. 11, 2019. EPA/JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES / HANDOUT NO CROPPING / NO MANIPULATING / USE ONLY FOR SINGLE PUBLICATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE WORLD PRESS PHOTO AND ITS ACTIVITIES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Winner of the World Press Photo 2019 Picture of the Year Award photographer John Moore (L) receives the award from Dutch Prince Constantijn (R) in front of his winning picture Crying Girl on the Border during the World Press Photo Award 2019 ceremony in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

Winner of the World Press Photo 2019 Picture of the Year Award photographer John Moore poses in front of his winning picture Crying Girl on the Border during the World Press Photo Award 2019 ceremony in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

A migrant girl crying on the US-Mexico border, an image of the migrant caravan that sought to break down walls against the "zero tolerance" policies of President Donald Trump, taken by the American John Moore, won the World Press Photo of the Year on Thursday.

The winning image shows Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, USA, on Jun. 12, 2018.