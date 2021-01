The top of Mount Fuji is seen almost free of snow, from Kyonan, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 10 January 2021 (issued 20 January 2021). EPA-EFE/AYANO SATO

Mount Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan, is causing concern in the country due to the lack of snow cover on it this winter, which a recent scientific study has attributed to global warming.

The 3,776-metre (12,388 feet)-high mountain, whose distinctive snow-capped peak is visible on clear days from some parts of Tokyo, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away, has been receiving snowfall well below normal for the season. EFE-EPA