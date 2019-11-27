Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 14 February 2014. Numerous flights were cancelled and delayed, 14 February, as a result of this week's snowstorm that pounded a huge section of the country, from the South to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast US. FILE. EEF/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Plows work along Route 1A in strong winds several hours into the blizzard which struck the Northeastern US in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA 27 January 2015. FILE. EFE / EPA/ MATT CAMPBELL

A powerful snowstorm has paralyzed this Tuesday parts of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska, where schools, public institutions and highways are closed down, while it also threatens to leave millions of people immobilized who had planned a trip to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with their families.

In some states where close to 20 million people were affected, the hardest hit up to now has been in Colorado, where Denver International Airport had some 475 flights canceled by sunrise this Tuesday, according to the specialized website Flight Aware.