A powerful snowstorm has paralyzed this Tuesday parts of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska, where schools, public institutions and highways are closed down, while it also threatens to leave millions of people immobilized who had planned a trip to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with their families.
In some states where close to 20 million people were affected, the hardest hit up to now has been in Colorado, where Denver International Airport had some 475 flights canceled by sunrise this Tuesday, according to the specialized website Flight Aware.