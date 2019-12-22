Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who is the president of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), casts his ballot at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL KASAP

The current Croatian president, conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and former Social Democratic Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic will face off in a runoff presidential election on Jan. 5, according to exit polls after the end of the first round of voting in the presidential contest on Sunday.

Milanovic is said to have come in first with 29.58 percent of the votes, to Grabar-Kitarovic's 26.38 percent, and since neither candidate received an absolute majority they will need to participate in a definitive second electoral round within the next two weeks.