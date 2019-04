Social Democratic Party leader Antti Rinne celebrates winning a plurality in Finland's parliamentary elections on April 14, 2019, at Virgin Oil Co. restaurant in Helsinki, Finland. EFE/EPA/JARNO KUUSINEN

Ultra-rightist True Finns Party leader Jussi Halla-aho (L) and Social Democratic Party leader Antti Rinne (R) attend the parliamentary election night media event at the Annex to the Parliament Building in Helsinki, Finland, 14 April 2019. EFE/EPA/JARNO KUUSINEN

Green League party leader Pekka Haavisto attends the parliamentary election night media event at the Annex to the Parliament Building in Helsinki, Finland, 14 April 2019. EFE/EPA/JARNO KUUSINEN

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday narrowly beat the ultrarightist Finns Party in Finland's parliamentary elections.

With 99.3 percent of the ballots counted, the SDP, headed by former union leader Antti Rinne, obtained 17.7 percent of the votes and 40 seats in Parliament, while the anti-immigration Finns Party - who are also in the opposition - obtained 17.5 percent of the votes and 39 seats.