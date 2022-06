People protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, during protests against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Students, unions and other social groups marched through the historic center of Quito on Thursday as part of an indefinite strike against President Guillermo Lasso's government by the indigenous movement that seems to be gaining momentum in the capital.

The demonstrators paraded through the central streets of the city under heavy police presence, which prevented protesters from reaching the Plaza de Santo Domingo.