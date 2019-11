Leader of Spanish People's Party (PP) Pablo Casado (C) casts his vote at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spokesman of Catalan pro-independence ERC party at the Lower House Gabriel Rufian (R) celebrate the results of the general elections in Barcelona, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Leader Ciudadanos party (Citizens), Albert Rivera (R), and parliamentary Spokeswoman Ines Arrimadas (C), react during a press conference held following the general elections at the headquarters of the political formation in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Leader of People's Party (PP), Pablo Casado (2-R), addresses supporters following the general elections at the headquarters of the political formation in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

President of far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal (C) celebrate with supporters following the general elections at the headquarters of the political formation in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizón

Spanish acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (C), speaks next to his wife Begona Gomez (R) and Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (L), following the general elections at the headquarters of the political formation in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Members of the Defense of the Republic (CDR) drag a container during a protest in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 09 November 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Leader and candidate of extreme right VOX party Santiago Abascal (L) casts his vote at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Leader of Spanish Ciudadanos Party Albert Rivera (C) casts his vote at a polling station in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/ZIPI

Leader of Spanish Podemos party Pablo Iglesias (C) talks to media after casting his vote at a polling station in Galapagar, Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/ANGEL DIAZ

Spain’s Socialist Party on Sunday emerged as the largest party in a repeat general election but once again fell short of an absolute majority while the far-right gained ground, becoming the third force in the national Parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE took 28 percent of the national vote, or 120 of 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the country’s lower chamber of lawmaking, dropping three seats from its haul in the inconclusive election on 28 April.EFE-EPA