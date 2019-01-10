The Socialist Party in Spain's southern Andalusia has declined on Thursday to present a candidate for investiture as regional president after center-right parties arrived at an agreement with the far-right newcomer Vox party to back one of their leaders for the post, the party said.

Susana Diaz, whose Socialist Party PSOE obtained the most votes but not an absolute majority in regional elections on Dec. 3, has acknowledged that she will have to lead the opposition following an agreement reached late Wednesday by the right-of-center Popular Party and business-friendly Ciudadanos with ultra-right Vox to back the PP's Juanma Moreno as the new president of Andalusia.