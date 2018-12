Screen showing the results of the Andalusian regional elections at the headquarters of the ultra-rightist Vox party in a hotel in Sevilla, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rafa Alcaide

Ultra-rightist Vox party supporters celebrate the results of the Andalusian regional elections at the Vox party headquarters in a hotel in Sevilla, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rafa Alcaide

The Socialist candidate for president of the Andalusian regional government, Susana Diaz, speaks to supporters after the announcement of results from the regional elections on Dec. 2, 2018, at a hotel in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Ultra-rightist Vox party leader Santiago Abascal (l), with the Vox candidate for Andalusian regional president, Francisco Serrano, celebrates the results of the Andalusian regional elections at the Vox party headquarters in a hotel in Sevilla, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rafa Alcaide

Ultra-rightist Vox party supporters celebrate the results of the Andalusian regional elections at the Vox party headquarters in a hotel in Sevilla, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rafa Alcaide

The Socialist Party (PSOE) won a subdued plurality on Sunday in the Andalusian regional elections, although they suffered their worst result at the polls since 1982 and saw the ultra-right Vox emerge as a player in the regional parliament.

With almost 95 percent of the ballots counted, the center, rightist and ultra-rightist parties - the Popular Party, Ciudadanos and Vox, respectively - could now form an absolute majority in the regional parliament with 59 of the 109 seats.