Venezuela's ruling Socialists had a comfortable victory in the municipal elections on Sunday, retaining control of more than 90 percent of city councils, according to preliminary data released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The official Great Patriotic Pole alliance, led by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, won 142 of the 156 listed candidacies (chosen by the party), and 449 of the 467 of nominal candidacies (chosen directly by voters), according to the CNE.