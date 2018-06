Hundreds of people march through the streets of the Monimbo neighborhood of the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

(FILE) People inspect a burnt out house after a fire was started by an unknown person in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man carries an image of a deceased person during a march through the streets of the Monimbo neighborhood of the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua has left some 43 children orphaned since protests erupted in April, which have also claimed more than 285 lives, the Nicaraguan NGO Codeni reported Friday.

"We have at least 43 orphaned children accounted for, because they have lost their parents in this crisis," Codeni Coordination Council member Audilia Amaya told EFE.