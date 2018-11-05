SoftBank Group Corp.'s chief executive ended his weekslong silence on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, condemning the death as a tragic incident that should not have happened, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Through the SoftBank Vision Fund and an affiliate fund, SoftBank commands a pool of $98 billion in capital that includes a $45 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. SoftBank's close ties to Saudi Arabia are under scrutiny, following the death of Khashoggi last month at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.