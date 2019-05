Saleem Iqbal, a Christian human rights activist speaks to a journalist about the alleged fake marriages of Pakistani Christian girls with Chinese nationals, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 28, 2019 (issued May 29). EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Saleem Iqbal, a Christian human rights activist speaks to a journalist about the alleged fake marriages of Pakistani Christian girls with Chinese nationals, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 28, 2019 (issued May 29). EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Natasha Robin was promised a dream life far from her destitution in Pakistan when she was married off to a Chinese man. But her days in China turned out to be a harrowing nightmare.

Robin, a Christian woman, was 22 when she wed the man, who had come to Pakistan on a visit visa to look for a bride.