Indonesian military personnels stand guard as an ambulance carrying the body of a victim who have been shot dead by suspected separatists arrives at the airport in Timika, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSEPH SITUMORANG

Indonesian military personnels stand guard as an ambulance carrying the body of a victim who has been shot dead by suspected separatists arrives at the airport in Timika, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSEPH SITUMORANG

A soldier was killed and another was wounded in a clash with a separatist militant group in the eastern Indonesian province of Papua, police said on Wednesday.

The separatists attacked a military post in Nduga municipality on Monday but details were shared only two days later.