People chant during demonstrations in support of the civilian government, in Khartoum, Sudan, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

A protester holds a Sudanese flag and chants during demonstrations in support of the civilian government, in Khartoum, Sudan, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok delivers a statement at the German federal chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2020 (reissued 25 October 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/OMER MESSINGER

A group of soldiers has arrested Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and other members of the transitional government, the country's information ministry said Monday, amid reports of an attempted military coup.

Hamdok had refused to support a coup and an army unit had detained him and taken him to an undisclosed location, the ministry said.