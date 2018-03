Several barrels filled with bullets seized from organized crime groups, stored at the 8th Military Zone in Reynosa, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marti Quintana

A stash of arms seized from organized crime groups, stored at the 8th Military Zone in Reynosa, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marti Quintana

Mexican army Maj. Isaias Lorenzo shows EFE several weapons seized from organized crime groups, stored at the 8th Military Zone in Reynosa, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marti Quintana

Putting country before fear and family, the day-to-day lives of the hundreds of Mexican soldiers deployed in the northeastern border city of Reynosa are marked by frontal assaults against organized crime groups, often resulting in casualties.

Maj. Isaias Lorenzo is in charge of guarding a stash of arms seized from drug cartels, stored at the 8th Military Zone in Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas.